The De Palma Cocktail

Bartender Sean Woods pays homage to Brian De Palma, the director of Scarface, with this big-batch cocktail. “It needed a name that was tough and regal,” Woods says. Herbal, complex and dry, the De Palma gets its bite from Punt e Mes, the spicy-sweet red vermouth.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a large pitcher, combine the gin, Punt e Mes, amaro, maraschino liqueur and Chartreuse. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. To serve, strain into chilled coupes, then pinch 1 orange twist over each drink and discard.
