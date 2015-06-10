The De Palma Cocktail
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sean Woods

Bartender Sean Woods pays homage to Brian De Palma, the director of Scarface, with this big-batch cocktail. “It needed a name that was tough and regal,” Woods says. Herbal, complex and dry, the De Palma gets its bite from Punt e Mes, the spicy-sweet red vermouth. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces London dry gin, preferably Citadelle
  • 8 ounces Punt e Mes
  • 4 ounces Amaro Montenegro
  • 2 ounces maraschino liqueur
  • 2 ounces green Chartreuse
  • Ice
  • 8 orange twists

How to Make It

Step

In a large pitcher, combine the gin, Punt e Mes, amaro, maraschino liqueur and Chartreuse. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Fill the pitcher with ice and stir well. To serve, strain into chilled coupes, then pinch 1 orange twist over each drink and discard.

