Dave's Mom's Spinach-Feta Pie

Dave Alhadeff describes this dish as "Sephardic, with my ancestors' Greek influence thrown in." He never had a recipe for this cheesy pie; his mother, Rochelle, always measured ingredients by the handful. "My family has been known to make it with frozen spinach, especially back in the day when fresh spinach was so dirty," Alhadeff says. "But I always make it with fresh."
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the spinach by the handful and cook until wilted, 1 minute. Drain and let cool slightly, then squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Coarsely chop the spinach.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the feta, 1/4 cup each of the Pecorino and Parmesan and a generous pinch of pepper. Stir in the spinach. Pour the mixture into a shallow, buttered 2-quart baking dish and sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons each of Pecorino and Parmesan on top. Drizzle the oil over the pie and bake for about 40 minutes, or until golden and sizzling. Let cool for 10 minutes then serve.
Make Ahead
