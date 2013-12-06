Dave's Mom's Spinach-Feta Pie
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Dave Alhadeff
September 2006

Dave Alhadeff describes this dish as "Sephardic, with my ancestors' Greek influence thrown in." He never had a recipe for this cheesy pie; his mother, Rochelle, always measured ingredients by the handful. "My family has been known to make it with frozen spinach, especially back in the day when fresh spinach was so dirty," Alhadeff says. "But I always make it with fresh."    More Spinach Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds fresh spinach, stems trimmed
  • 8 large eggs, beaten
  • 6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1 1/4 cups)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the spinach by the handful and cook until wilted, 1 minute. Drain and let cool slightly, then squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Coarsely chop the spinach.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the feta, 1/4 cup each of the Pecorino and Parmesan and a generous pinch of pepper. Stir in the spinach. Pour the mixture into a shallow, buttered 2-quart baking dish and sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons each of Pecorino and Parmesan on top. Drizzle the oil over the pie and bake for about 40 minutes, or until golden and sizzling. Let cool for 10 minutes then serve.

Make Ahead

The baked pie can be refrigerated overnight; reheat before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up