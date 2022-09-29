Recipes Cocktails Datu Puti Martini Be the first to rate & review! At Los Angeles cocktail destination Genever, bar director Kelso Norris's Datu Puti Martini is flavored with Datu Puti, a vinegar from the Philippines that's made from cane sugar, garlic powder and fish sauce. This balanced sweet-and-savory martini is a play on the dirty martini, which draws savory acidity from olive brine, proving that pantry staples can indeed do double duty on your bar cart. By Kelso Norris Published on September 29, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe The Datu Puti Martini is just one of the many craft cocktails drawing inspiration from Filipino flavors and ingredients served at women-owned and operated bar. The strong juniper flavor of London Dry Gin is balanced by the warming spices, gentle fruity sweetness, and acidity of the Datu Puti vinegar. Fish sauce and garlic powder bring earthy savoriness and a strong backbone of umami to the cocktail — since they are used in such small quantities, they offer just the right amount of flavor without overshadowing the spirits or making things too salty. The Datu Puti Martini is also unusual in that it is both shaken and stirred — agitating the cocktail during its preparation helps dissolve the powdered garlic as it infuses into the mix of spirits. This versatile martini will pair with just about anything and can hold up to dishes with rich, intense flavors. Best of all, the recipe can be made ahead of time and stored in the freezer for up to a month for ready-in-seconds batched cocktails. Why make just one martini when a batch can last in the freezer for weeks? Ingredients 1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons (9 ounces) London Dry Gin (such as Fords) 4 tablespoons (2 ounces) Dry Vermouth (such as Noilly Prat) 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) Datu Puti Spiced Vinegar ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon fish sauce Pitted Castelvetrano olives and pickled cocktail onions, for garnish Directions Combine gin, vermouth, vinegar, garlic powder and fish sauce in a large jar with a lid. Shake until well combined. Chill mixture in the freezer for at least 1 hour or up to 1 month. To serve each cocktail, pour 3 ounces of chilled gin mixture into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with a skewered olive and onion. Rate it Print