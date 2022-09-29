Jump to recipe

The Datu Puti Martini is just one of the many craft cocktails drawing inspiration from Filipino flavors and ingredients served at women-owned and operated bar. The strong juniper flavor of London Dry Gin is balanced by the warming spices, gentle fruity sweetness, and acidity of the Datu Puti vinegar. Fish sauce and garlic powder bring earthy savoriness and a strong backbone of umami to the cocktail — since they are used in such small quantities, they offer just the right amount of flavor without overshadowing the spirits or making things too salty.

The Datu Puti Martini is also unusual in that it is both shaken and stirred — agitating the cocktail during its preparation helps dissolve the powdered garlic as it infuses into the mix of spirits. This versatile martini will pair with just about anything and can hold up to dishes with rich, intense flavors. Best of all, the recipe can be made ahead of time and stored in the freezer for up to a month for ready-in-seconds batched cocktails. Why make just one martini when a batch can last in the freezer for weeks?