It’s a Date! Shake
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Chloe Coscarelli
March 2016

Any dairy-free ice cream, such as coconut or almond, can be used for this milkshake. Medjool dates are added for a rich natural sweetness. Slideshow: Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pint dairy-free vanilla ice cream
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 8 Medjool dates, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup ice
  • Ground cinnamon and Cinnamon Crumb Topping, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the ice cream with the almond milk and half of the dates. Blend until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the ice and the remaining dates and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the shake into 2 glasses, top with cinnamon and the Cinnamon Crumb Topping and serve.

