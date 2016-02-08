It’s a Date! Shake

Any dairy-free ice cream, such as coconut or almond, can be used for this milkshake. Medjool dates are added for a rich natural sweetness. Slideshow: Ice Cream Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the ice cream with the almond milk and half of the dates. Blend until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the ice and the remaining dates and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the shake into 2 glasses, top with cinnamon and the Cinnamon Crumb Topping and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5