Dashimaki Tamago

Step 4

Add a drop of the egg mixture to skillet; once the drop sizzles, pour in 1/4 cup of the egg mixture, and swirl the skillet to evenly coat. Cook until egg is almost set, 45 to 60 seconds, popping any air bubbles that arise using chopsticks. Remove skillet from heat. Using chopsticks or a small spatula, loosen edges of egg crêpe from skillet, and gently and tightly roll up omelet toward pan handle; push rolled omelet to opposite end of skillet. Rub skillet with oiled paper towel around omelet, and return to medium-high heat. Add an additional 1/4 cup of the egg mixture to skillet; slightly tilt the skillet away from you while lifting the omelet so that the uncooked egg mixture seeps under and covers the entire surface of the skillet, and then lower the omelet into skillet. Cook until the new egg crêpe is almost set, 45 to 60 seconds, using chopsticks to pop any air bubbles that form. Remove skillet from heat. Using chopsticks or a small spatula, loosen edges of new omelet crêpe from skillet; gently roll the omelet toward pan handle, gathering egg crêpe and forming a larger omelet. Push rolled omelet to opposite end of pan and repeat with oil, egg mixture, and rolling motion two more times. Continue cooking omelet until browned, about 1 minute per side. Turn out omelet onto a work surface, and let rest 5 minutes.