Dashi-Steamed Rice (Takikomi Gohan)

Ginger, carrots, and soy, along with the master dashi, flavor this perfectly tender sushi rice from chef Brandon Go’s glorious bento boxes. Rinsing the rice until the water runs clear is crucial for the final texture of the rice because it washes away extra starches that would make it gummy.
How to Make It
Rinse rice in a fine wire-mesh strainer under cold running water, agitating with your hands, until water runs clear, about 3 minutes. Let rice drain in strainer 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, fold an 8-inch square piece of cheesecloth into quarters to make a 4-layer, 4-inch square. Grate ginger on medium holes of a box grater over the center of the cheesecloth square. Gather edges of cheesecloth, and squeeze ginger over a small bowl to equal 1 tablespoon ginger juice. Discard solids; set ginger juice aside.
Place drained rice, master dashi, carrot, and soy sauce in a small heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until rice is cooked through, about 10 minutes.
Transfer cooked rice to a bowl; fluff with a fork, and stir in ginger juice. Serve warm or at room temperature.