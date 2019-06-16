Dashi-Steamed Rice (Takikomi Gohan)

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse rice in a fine wire-mesh strainer under cold running water, agitating with your hands, until water runs clear, about 3 minutes. Let rice drain in strainer 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, fold an 8-inch square piece of cheesecloth into quarters to make a 4-layer, 4-inch square. Grate ginger on medium holes of a box grater over the center of the cheesecloth square. Gather edges of cheesecloth, and squeeze ginger over a small bowl to equal 1 tablespoon ginger juice. Discard solids; set ginger juice aside.

Step 3 Place drained rice, master dashi, carrot, and soy sauce in a small heavy-bottomed saucepan. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until rice is cooked through, about 10 minutes.