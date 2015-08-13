Dark Sparklers
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 16 cocktails
Andrea Reusing
September 2015

Chef Andrea Reusing of The Durham Hotel in Durham, North Carolina, uses peak-season black plums to give the rich syrup in this cocktail its striking deep-purple color. “I just want a cashmere sweater in that color!” she says. Slideshow: More Sparkling Wine Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 small black plums, quartered and pitted
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons black peppercorns
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Sparkling wine, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the sparkling wine with 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until the plums are very soft and the syrup is deep purple, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Strain the syrup through a fine sieve set over a bowl, pressing on the solids. You should have 2 cups. Let the syrup cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3    

For each cocktail, pour 1 ounce of syrup into a flute and top with sparkling wine.

Make Ahead

The black plum syrup can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

