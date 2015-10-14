Dark Green Thai Escarole Salad
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
November 2015

This salad makes good use of escarole’s tough outer leaves, which get tenderized in the spicy, tangy dressing. If you don’t have escarole, you can use shredded cabbage.  Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar
  • 2 Thai chiles, thinly sliced
  • 1 Kirby or Persian cucumber, halved lengthwise and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 carrots, thinly sliced
  • 2 ounces green beans, thinly sliced on the diagonal (1 cup)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 ounces outer escarole leaves, chopped (10 cups)
  • 2 cups chopped mixed herbs, such as cilantro and basil

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the oil with the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and chiles. Add the cucumber, carrots and green beans and season with salt and pepper; mix well. Let stand for 10 minutes. Add the escarole  and herbs, season with salt and pepper and toss to evenly coat.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

