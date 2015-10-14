Dark Green Thai Escarole Salad

This salad makes good use of escarole’s tough outer leaves, which get tenderized in the spicy, tangy dressing. If you don’t have escarole, you can use shredded cabbage. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the oil with the lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and chiles. Add the cucumber, carrots and green beans and season with salt and pepper; mix well. Let stand for 10 minutes. Add the escarole and herbs, season with salt and pepper and toss to evenly coat.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.
