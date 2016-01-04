Dark Chocolate Pudding
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Spike Gjerde

Since the pudding has so few ingredients, Spike Gjerde insists that they be of high quality: For the chocolate, Gjerde likes Mast Brothers Brooklyn Blend but says to use your favorite dark chocolate (about 70 percent or higher). For the cocoa powder, he prefers Valrhona. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • Whipped cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar with the cornstarch, cocoa and salt. In a large bowl, combine the chocolate and butter.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the milk and cream over moderate heat just until bubbles form around the edge of the pan; remove from the heat. Whisk 1/2 cup of the hot milk into the sugar mixture, then whisk in the egg yolks and another 1/2 cup of the hot milk. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, until bubbles begin to form around the edge of the pan and a candy thermometer inserted in the pudding registers 165°, about 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Strain the pudding into the bowl with the chocolate and butter and whisk until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the pudding and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Scoop into bowls and serve with whipped cream.

Make Ahead

The pudding can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

