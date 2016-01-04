Dark Chocolate Pudding

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, heat the milk and cream over moderate heat just until bubbles form around the edge of the pan; remove from the heat. Whisk 1/2 cup of the hot milk into the sugar mixture, then whisk in the egg yolks and another 1/2 cup of the hot milk. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, until bubbles begin to form around the edge of the pan and a candy thermometer inserted in the pudding registers 165°, about 5 minutes.