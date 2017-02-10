Dark Chocolate Fudge with Candied Ginger and Pistachios

Melting chocolate in the microwave makes the process really easy and quick—no double boiler, no water bath necessary. To prepare this festive fudge, just stir a few flavorings into the melted-chocolate base. We add pistachios, dried cherries and candied ginger but white chocolate chips, dried apricots or chopped walnuts would give it the proper crunch and sweet-tangy notes, too. Slideshow: More Dark Chocolate Recipes
How to Make It
Lightly coat a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on 2 sides.
In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate in 30-second bursts for about 1 1/2 minutes, until melted. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the condensed milk, cocoa powder, kosher salt and Cointreau until combined. Microwave for 1 minute, until the fudge loosens slightly. Stir in the pistachios, cherries and ginger until just combined. Scrape the fudge into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.
Using the parchment overhang, lift the fudge out of the baking dish and transfer to a cutting board. Sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar and flaky salt, cut into 1-inch squares and serve.
Make Ahead
