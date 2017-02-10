Dark Chocolate Fudge with Candied Ginger and Pistachios

Step 2

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate in 30-second bursts for about 1 1/2 minutes, until melted. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the condensed milk, cocoa powder, kosher salt and Cointreau until combined. Microwave for 1 minute, until the fudge loosens slightly. Stir in the pistachios, cherries and ginger until just combined. Scrape the fudge into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.