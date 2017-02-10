Dark Chocolate Fudge with Candied Ginger and Pistachios
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : About 5 dozen squares
Anna Painter

Melting chocolate in the microwave makes the process really easy and quick—no double boiler, no water bath necessary. To prepare this festive fudge, just stir a few flavorings into the melted-chocolate base. We add pistachios, dried cherries and candied ginger but white chocolate chips, dried apricots or chopped walnuts would give it the proper crunch and sweet-tangy notes, too. Slideshow: More Dark Chocolate Recipes

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 12 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon Cointreau
  • 2/3 cup chopped pistachios
  • 1/2 cup dried cherries
  • 1/4 cup minced candied ginger
  • Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly coat a 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on 2 sides.

Step 2    

In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave the chocolate in 30-second bursts for about 1 1/2 minutes, until melted. Using a rubber spatula, stir in the condensed milk, cocoa powder, kosher salt and Cointreau until combined. Microwave for 1 minute, until the fudge loosens slightly. Stir in the pistachios, cherries and ginger until just combined. Scrape the fudge into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with a spatula. Refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.

Step 3    

Using the parchment overhang, lift the fudge out of the baking dish and transfer to a cutting board. Sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar and flaky salt, cut into 1-inch squares and serve.

Make Ahead

The fudge can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

