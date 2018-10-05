Dark-Cherry Crumble Pie 

Maya-Camille Broussard’s shop Justice of the Pies in Chicago is inspired by her father’s work as a criminal defense lawyer on the West Side of Chicago. When she was young, she says, he would pull her away from the television and into the kitchen. In addition to turning out delicious pies like this one, Justice of the Pies is focused on community development and inclusion. This pie, which uses fresh, sweet cherries, amaretto and toasted oats, has no thickeners for a cleaner, more fruit-forward flavor.