Dark & Stormy

This classic cooler is always made with Gosling's, a black rum from Bermuda, and ginger beer, a spicy soft drink from Jamaica. In this version, it gets an added kick from fresh ginger. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a collins glass, muddle 1/4 lime cut into small pieces with a quarter-size slice of fresh ginger and 1/2 teaspoon sugar until the lime is juicy and the ginger is bruised. Stir in 1/4 cup Gosling's Black Seal rum. Add ice and 3/4 cup ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.
