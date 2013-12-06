Dark & Stormy
Pete Wells
May 2000

This classic cooler is always made with Gosling's, a black rum from Bermuda, and ginger beer, a spicy soft drink from Jamaica. In this version, it gets an added kick from fresh ginger. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1/4 lime cut into small pieces plus lime wedge for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • Quarter-size slice of fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup of Gosling's Black Seal rum
  • 3/4 cup ginger beer

How to Make It

Step

In a collins glass, muddle 1/4 lime cut into small pieces with a quarter-size slice of fresh ginger and 1/2 teaspoon sugar until the lime is juicy and the ginger is bruised. Stir in 1/4 cup Gosling's Black Seal rum. Add ice and 3/4 cup ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

