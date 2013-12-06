Darjeeling Unlimited

This refreshing tea-and-bourbon cocktail is a perfect summertime cooler. A pinch of salt helps enhance the tea's savory flavors. More Iced Tea Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In an ice-filled shaker, combine the tea, bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice and salt. Shake well. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass, garnish with the lemon twist and serve.
Notes
To make simple syrup, combine 1/2 cup granulated sugar with 1/2 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Let cool. The simple syrup can be refrigerated in a covered jar for up to 1 month.
