Darjeeling Unlimited
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Emeric Harney
November 2011

This refreshing tea-and-bourbon cocktail is a perfect summertime cooler. A pinch of salt helps enhance the tea's savory flavors.    More Iced Tea Recipes  

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1/2 cup cold brewed Darjeeling tea
  • 3 ounces bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup (see Note)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Pinch of salt
  • Lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In an ice-filled shaker, combine the tea, bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice and salt. Shake well. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass, garnish with the lemon twist and serve.

Notes

To make simple syrup, combine 1/2 cup granulated sugar with 1/2 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Let cool. The simple syrup can be refrigerated in a covered jar for up to 1 month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up