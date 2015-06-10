The Danish Fly

© Lucas Allen
“Finding out that banana molecules are almost identical to those in caraway prompted this flavor exploration,” New Orleans bartender Nick Detrich says. Here, he combines caraway-flavored aquavit with banana liquer for an unusual yet satisfying drink.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the aquavit, banana liqueur, lemon juice and grenadine. Fill the shaker with ice cubes, shake well and fine-strain into a chilled pilsner filled with cracked or pebble ice. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass.
