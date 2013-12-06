© Lucas Allen
Daiquiris often mean frozen drinks flavored with commercial sour mix and cheap rum. Leo Robitschek loves introducing people to the real deal: “They’re shocked that three simple ingredients can create such a complex drink.” Slideshow: More Great Daiquiris
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, lime juice and Simple Syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.
