Daiquiri
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Food & Wine
July 2012

Daiquiris often mean frozen drinks flavored with commercial sour mix and cheap rum. Leo Robitschek loves introducing people to the real deal: “They’re shocked that three simple ingredients can create such a complex drink.” Slideshow: More Great Daiquiris

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces white rum
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, lime juice and Simple Syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe.

Notes

