Daiq on a Hot Tin Roof

This refreshing daiquiri from Benton Bourgeois of the Hot Tin bar, at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, uses passion fruit for a tiki twist on the classic. The Smith & Cross rum is highly recommended, as it adds a spiced tropical note to the drink. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice. Add the blonde rum, lime juice, passion fruit nectar, Jamaican rum and simple syrup; shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with the lime wheel.
