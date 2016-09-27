Daiq on a Hot Tin Roof
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Benton Bourgeois
November 2016

This refreshing daiquiri from Benton Bourgeois of the Hot Tin bar, at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, uses passion fruit for a tiki twist on the classic. The Smith & Cross rum is highly recommended, as it adds a spiced tropical note to the drink. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces Papa’s Pilar blonde rum 
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce passion fruit nectar
  • 1/2 ounce Jamaican rum, preferably Smith & Cross
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 1 lime wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice. Add the blonde rum, lime juice, passion fruit nectar, Jamaican rum and simple syrup; shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with the lime wheel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up