Dad's Bucatini Pie
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Vinny Dotolo
October 2015

Baked in a skillet, this outrageous pasta-and-Parmesan dish has been in chef Vinny Dotolo's family for ages. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • 6 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 pound bucatini, broken in half
  • 1 1/2 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (4 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic 
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • Warm marinara sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. 

Step 2    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the bucatini until al dente. Drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, eggs, cheese, cream, parsley, olive oil, garlic, pepper and salt. Add the pasta and toss to coat thoroughly. Scrape into the prepared skillet and bake for about 30 minutes, until just set. Remove from the oven.  

Step 4    

Preheat the broiler. Broil the bucatini pie 6 inches from the heat until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 10 minutes before cutting into wedges. Serve with warm marinara sauce. 

Make Ahead

The pie can be kept at room temperature for 4 to 6 hours before serving. 

Suggested Pairing

To go with this rich pasta pie, try a zesty Vermentino wine.

