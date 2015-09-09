Dad's Bucatini Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the bucatini until al dente. Drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk together the butter, eggs, cheese, cream, parsley, olive oil, garlic, pepper and salt. Add the pasta and toss to coat thoroughly. Scrape into the prepared skillet and bake for about 30 minutes, until just set. Remove from the oven.