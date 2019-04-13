Da Passion
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Cyllan Hicks
May 2019

Tangy passion fruit juice (a boxed brand like Ceres is fine) and cinnamon-y Angostura bitters help to balance the richness of cream of coconut in this piña colada from Cyllan Hicks of Clyde's Caribbean in Brooklyn. 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup passion fruit juice
  • 1/2 cup cream of coconut (such as Coco López)
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounce) rum aged 8 years (such as Bacardí Reserva Ocho)
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine passion fruit juice and cream of coconut in a blender. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week. Shake well before using. 

Step 2    

To make 1 drink, combine 6 tablespoons passion fruit–coconut mixture and rum in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice; cover and shake until well chilled, about 12 seconds. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice, and top with Angostura bitters. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up