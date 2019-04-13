Da Passion

Victor Protasio
Tangy passion fruit juice (a boxed brand like Ceres is fine) and cinnamon-y Angostura bitters help to balance the richness of cream of coconut in this piña colada from Cyllan Hicks of Clyde's Caribbean in Brooklyn.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine passion fruit juice and cream of coconut in a blender. Process until smooth, about 1 minute. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week. Shake well before using.
Step 2
To make 1 drink, combine 6 tablespoons passion fruit–coconut mixture and rum in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice; cover and shake until well chilled, about 12 seconds. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice, and top with Angostura bitters. Serve immediately.