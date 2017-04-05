Currywurst Poutine 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
May 2017

Currywurst is a traditional dish of bratwurst served with curry ketchup and a side of fries. Here, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple turns that into a variation on poutine, the Canadian dish combining French fries with cheese curds and gravy. In his version, crispy fries get piled with creamy cheese sauce, juicy bratwurst and curry ketchup. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 28- to 32-ounce package frozen steak fries 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3/4 pound bratwurst, cut into 1/2-inch dice 
  • 1 cup minced red onion, plus more for serving 
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 
  • 2 cups whole milk 
  • 1/2 pound Emmental cheese, shredded (2 cups) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Chopped parsley and curry ketchup, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Spread the fries on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 20 minutes, until crisp.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the bratwurst and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until browned in spots, 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl. Add the 1 cup of onion to the saucepan and cook, stirring, until softened. Stir in the flour to coat. Gradually stir in the milk and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until slightly thickened, about  7 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in 1 cup of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Mound the fries in the middle of the baking sheet and spoon the sauce on top. Scatter the bratwurst and the remaining cheese on top. Bake for 7 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with red onion and parsley. Drizzle with curry ketchup and serve right away.

Notes

Curry ketchup is a simple combination of ketchup and ground curry powder. Look for it at most supermarkets. 

