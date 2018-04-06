Curry-Spiced Nut Bars

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine cashews, almonds, walnuts, coconut oil, curry powder, and salt in a medium bowl; stir to coat. Transfer to a large baking sheet, and spread in an even layer. Bake until nuts are lightly toasted, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 2 Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with coconut oil, and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on 2 sides. Toss together toasted nuts, puffed rice, coconut chips, dates, flax meal, and sesame seeds in a medium bowl. Add brown rice syrup, and stir to coat. Transfer to prepared pan, and bake at 325°F until toasted and starting to set, 15 to 18 minutes.