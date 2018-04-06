Curry-Spiced Nut Bars

Roasting nuts with curry powder enhances the flavor and aroma of both. Add the rice syrup while the nuts are still warm to soften the syrup for easier stirring. Slideshow: More Nut Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine cashews, almonds, walnuts, coconut oil, curry powder, and salt in a medium bowl; stir to coat. Transfer to a large baking sheet, and spread in an even layer. Bake until nuts are lightly toasted, 8 to 10 minutes.
Grease a 9-inch square baking pan with coconut oil, and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang on 2 sides. Toss together toasted nuts, puffed rice, coconut chips, dates, flax meal, and sesame seeds in a medium bowl. Add brown rice syrup, and stir to coat. Transfer to prepared pan, and bake at 325°F until toasted and starting to set, 15 to 18 minutes.
Transfer pan to a wire rack; let cool 20 minutes. Remove mixture from pan, and discard parchment; let cool completely. Using an oiled knife, cut into 12 bars. Individually wrap with parchment paper, and store in an airtight container.
