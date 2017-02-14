Curry-Mustard Mayonnaise 
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio
March 2017

“I’m a mustard fiend,” says chef Bryan Voltaggio. At his DC-area restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, Bryan and his brother, Michael, serve every steak with a tray of sauces for dipping. “You will want to lather this simple sauce on everything.” Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons yellow mustard 
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce 
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder  

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, whisk all  of the ingredients together until smooth.  

Make Ahead

The mayo can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up