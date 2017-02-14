Curry-Mustard Mayonnaise 

© John Kernick
“I’m a mustard fiend,” says chef Bryan Voltaggio. At his DC-area restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, Bryan and his brother, Michael, serve every steak with a tray of sauces for dipping. “You will want to lather this simple sauce on everything.” Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth.
Make Ahead
The mayo can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
