Curry Guacamole

This quick guacamole gets a boost of flavor (and a distinctive color) from the addition of delicious curried onions and a little soy sauce. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil and then stir in the onions, garlic, and sesame seeds. Cook until lightly brown and soft, about 2 minutes and then remove from heat. Stir in the curry powder.
In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the curry-onion mixture, lime juice, soy sauce, cilantro and pepper. Season with additional salt if desired.
Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5