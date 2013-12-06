Curry Guacamole

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil and then stir in the onions, garlic, and sesame seeds. Cook until lightly brown and soft, about 2 minutes and then remove from heat. Stir in the curry powder.

Step 2 In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the curry-onion mixture, lime juice, soy sauce, cilantro and pepper. Season with additional salt if desired.