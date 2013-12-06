Curry Guacamole
This quick guacamole gets a boost of flavor (and a distinctive color) from the addition of delicious curried onions and a little soy sauce. Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder, or to taste
  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted, and scooped out
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste (optional)
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil and then stir in the onions, garlic, and sesame seeds. Cook until lightly brown and soft, about 2 minutes and then remove from heat. Stir in the curry powder.

Step 2    

In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the curry-onion mixture, lime juice, soy sauce, cilantro and pepper. Season with additional salt if desired.

Step 3    

Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.

