Curry Dipping Sauce
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Ben Ford
June 2016

Chef Ben Ford makes this tangy curry dipping sauce for chicken, but it's equally delicious with grilled pork. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons Madras curry powder
  • 1/2 cup yogurt
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Scrape the mixture into a food processor. Add the yogurt, coconut milk, honey, lime zest and juice, garlic and cayenne and puree until nearly smooth. Scrape into a bowl and season with salt. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Make Ahead

The dipping sauce can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

