Curry-Coconut Clam Chowder, Papi-Style

One of Choi’s first chef jobs was at an L.A. country club where he made New England clam chowder every Friday. This lighter, Asian-inflected version includes green curry paste, coconut milk and plenty of lime juice.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
Cook the potato in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water just until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain.
In a large saucepan, cook the pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until light golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the fennel, garlic and green curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the coconut milk and lime juice and return to a simmer. Add the potato, Manila clams and the chopped clams and their juices. Cover and cook until the Manila clams open, 5 to 7 minutes. Discard any clams that do not open. Season the chowder with salt and pepper. Garnish with cilantro, basil and rau ram and serve warm.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @GreenPlanet
Review Body: Just made this tonight! Delicious! A wonderful balance of acid and creaminess of the coconut milk! I was worried it might not be flavorful enough, but it was perfect
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-15