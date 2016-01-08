Curry-Coconut Clam Chowder, Papi-Style
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Roy Choi

One of Choi’s first chef jobs was at an L.A. country club where he made New England clam chowder every Friday. This lighter, Asian-inflected version includes green curry paste, coconut milk and plenty of lime juice. Warming Soup Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1 small baking potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 4 ounces pancetta or bacon, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced fennel
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons Thai green curry paste
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • One 13-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 dozen Manila or littleneck clams
  • 3 cups chopped clams with their juices
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Cilantro sprigs, for garnish 
  • Thai basil and rau ram (Vietnamese coriander), for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the potato in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water just until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, cook the pancetta over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until light golden,  7 to 8 minutes. Add the fennel, garlic and green curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add  the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the coconut milk and lime juice and return to a simmer. Add the potato, Manila clams and the chopped clams and their juices. Cover and cook until the Manila clams open, 5 to 7 minutes. Discard any clams that do not open. Season the chowder with salt and pepper. Garnish with cilantro, basil and rau ram and serve warm.

Suggested Pairing

Zesty, herb-scented Sauvignon Blanc: 2012 Brander Santa Ynez Valley

