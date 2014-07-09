Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

Perfect for a picnic lunch, this Indian-inspired chicken salad sandwich pairs nicely with fresh fruit. Slideshow: More Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons spicy brown mustard
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 5 to 6 scallions, sliced
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 8 slices of bread or 4 buns
  • Arugula, alfalfa sprouts, sliced tomato and pickles, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the chicken breasts with water. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove the chicken from the water and let cool. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large bowl combine the mayonnaise, mustard, soy sauce, curry powder and chile powder. Stir in the chicken and scallions. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 3    

Assemble the sandwiches with your choice of bread, chicken salad mixture and toppings.

