Curry Aioli
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Adam Schop
December 2015

This supersimple Jamaican-style curry aioli is fantastic with salt cod fritters, but it would also be delicious with any seafood dish. Slideshow: Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 scallions, white and light green parts only, minced
  • One 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon West Indian curry powder (see Note)
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup minced cilantro

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the scallions, ginger and garlic, season with a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the aromatics are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Scrape the seasonings into a small bowl and stir in the mayonnaise and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The curry aioli can be refrigerated for 4 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Notes

West Indian curry powder usually contains allspice, which Indian blends often don’t, and it’s usually quite yellow thanks to a large amount of turmeric. It’s available at spice shops and at kalustyans.com.

