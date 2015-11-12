This supersimple Jamaican-style curry aioli is fantastic with salt cod fritters, but it would also be delicious with any seafood dish. Slideshow: Party Dip Recipes
In a small skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the scallions, ginger and garlic, season with a pinch each of salt and pepper and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the aromatics are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the curry powder and cook until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Scrape the seasonings into a small bowl and stir in the mayonnaise and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
West Indian curry powder usually contains allspice, which Indian blends often don’t, and it’s usually quite yellow thanks to a large amount of turmeric. It’s available at spice shops and at kalustyans.com.
