Curried Squash Galette 

Author Name: IslandRose

Review Body: This winter squash galette was wonderful. I took it to a girls wine wind-down one Monday and everyone loved it. Because I was pressed for time, for the pastry I froze the butter in cubes then mixed everything in the processor. The crust was flaky and tasty. When the recipe says to "Season generously with salt and pepper." pay attention. I originally only used 1 teaspoon of salt on all ingredients and it wasn't enough. I tasted the squash onion mixture when it came out of the oven and salted a 1/4 teaspoon at a time till I was satisfied with the results. I used large shreds of aged Manchego cheese and served the galette at room temperature. A great fall picnic food.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-10-21