Curried Squash Galette 

With a superflaky crust (the secret: frozen grated butter) and a lightly spiced sweet-savory winter squash filling, this rustic galette from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes a perfect vegetarian meal; serve it with a green salad. Slideshow: Squash Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with 3/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Working over the bowl, grate the frozen butter on the large holes of a box grater. Gently toss the grated butter in the flour. Stir in 1/3 cup of ice water until the dough is evenly moistened. Scrape out onto a work surface, gather up any crumbs and knead gently just until the dough comes together. Pat into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 425°. On
a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the butternut and kabocha squash and the onion with the olive oil and curry powder. Season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until the squash is tender but not falling apart. Let cool.
Increase the oven temperature to 450°. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 14-inch round. Carefully transfer to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Spread the sour cream over the dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cheese on top. Arrange the squash and onion over the sour cream and sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese on top. Fold the pastry edge up and over the vegetables to create a 1 1/2-inch border.
Bake the squash galette
for 30 to 35 minutes, until the crust is browned; let cool slightly. Sprinkle with shredded cheese, cut into wedges and serve warm.
Make Ahead
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: IslandRose
Review Body: This winter squash galette was wonderful. I took it to a girls wine wind-down one Monday and everyone loved it. Because I was pressed for time, for the pastry I froze the butter in cubes then mixed everything in the processor. The crust was flaky and tasty. When the recipe says to "Season generously with salt and pepper." pay attention. I originally only used 1 teaspoon of salt on all ingredients and it wasn't enough. I tasted the squash onion mixture when it came out of the oven and salted a 1/4 teaspoon at a time till I was satisfied with the results. I used large shreds of aged Manchego cheese and served the galette at room temperature. A great fall picnic food.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-21
Author Name: PRoss
Review Body: Just served this for dinner tonight--delicious! I made the pastry in the Cuisinart and roasted the squash and onions the night before, and then rolled out the pastry, assembled and baked tonight. It was elegant and amazing, and the pastry was flaky and tender. Would also be beautiful made in mini galettes as a first course.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-23
Author Name: Leigh Ann Evanson
Review Body: I've made this twtice and it was a huge hit both times. It's beautiful and the pastry is amazingly flaky and tasty. It's going into regular rotation.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-11-28