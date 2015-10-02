Curried Shrimp and Sweet Potato Stir-Fry
Photo © Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
September 2014

This easy and healthy shrimp stir-fry comes together in less than 20 minutes and tastes delicious over simple jasmine rice. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into a 1-inch dice
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 bunch scallions, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • One 1-inch piece of ginger, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon red curry paste
  • 1 pound large peeled and deveined shrimp, tails on
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup peanuts, for garnish
  • 1/4 cup cilantro or mint leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large wok, cover the sweet potatoes with water until submerged. Bring to a boil over high heat and simmer until barely tender, 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid, and set aside.

Step 2    

Pat the wok dry and heat the oil. Stir-fry the onion and scallions until beginning to brown, 4 minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and curry paste. Cook 1 minute more. Stir in the shrimp and stir-fry until pink and curled, 3 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes, reserved liquid, lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until the sauce has reduced slightly and the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, 3 minutes. Garnish with the peanuts and herbs.

Serve With

Jasmine rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up