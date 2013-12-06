Curried Pumpkin Soup with Spicy Lentil Crisps
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 20
Gordon Hamersley
November 1997

What makes this lightly spiced, slightly fruity soup so simple is the fact that the pumpkins are roasted until tender before they are peeled rather than after.  Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy

Ingredients

  • 9 pounds sugar pumpkins or butternut squash, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 5 pears—peeled, cored and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 3 large Spanish onions, sliced
  • 10 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 quarts chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth
  • 1 1/2 cups dry white wine
  • 1 cup crème fraîche or heavy cream
  • Lentil Crisps

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the halved pumpkins on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and add 1/2 cup of water to each sheet. Bake for about 1 1/2 hours, or until tender. When cool enough to handle, discard the seeds and peel the pumpkins.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a large heavy casserole. Add the pears, onions, garlic, curry powder and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the cooked pumpkins, stock and wine and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir well, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 45 minutes. remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender or food processor until smooth; transfer to a clean saucepan and season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

To serve, reheat the soup, ladle into shallow bowls or cups and swirl in the crème fraîche. Garnish with the Lentil Crisps.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat and season with salt and pepper before serving.

