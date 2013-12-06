Curried Pumpkin Soup with Spicy Lentil Crisps

What makes this lightly spiced, slightly fruity soup so simple is the fact that the pumpkins are roasted until tender before they are peeled rather than after. Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the halved pumpkins on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and add 1/2 cup of water to each sheet. Bake for about 1 1/2 hours, or until tender. When cool enough to handle, discard the seeds and peel the pumpkins.
Heat the oil in a large heavy casserole. Add the pears, onions, garlic, curry powder and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender, about 15 minutes.
Add the cooked pumpkins, stock and wine and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir well, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 45 minutes. remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.
Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender or food processor until smooth; transfer to a clean saucepan and season with salt and pepper.
To serve, reheat the soup, ladle into shallow bowls or cups and swirl in the crème fraîche. Garnish with the Lentil Crisps.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5