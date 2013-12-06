Curried Pumpkin Soup with Spicy Lentil Crisps

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the halved pumpkins on 2 large rimmed baking sheets and add 1/2 cup of water to each sheet. Bake for about 1 1/2 hours, or until tender. When cool enough to handle, discard the seeds and peel the pumpkins.

Step 2 Heat the oil in a large heavy casserole. Add the pears, onions, garlic, curry powder and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 3 Add the cooked pumpkins, stock and wine and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir well, reduce the heat to moderate and simmer for 45 minutes. remove from the heat and let cool for 5 minutes.

Step 4 Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender or food processor until smooth; transfer to a clean saucepan and season with salt and pepper.