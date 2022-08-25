Curried Pumpkin and Buss Up Shut (Paratha Roti)

Whisk together 3 cups flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a large bowl. Make a well in center; add 1 1/4 cups warm water and 1 tablespoon ghee. Stir using a wooden spoon to bring dough together. Knead dough using your hands until a soft, sticky dough forms, about 1 minute. Using floured hands, divide dough evenly into 6 pieces (about 4 ounces each). Cover with a clean towel; let rest until dough is easy to use and stretch, 15 to 30 minutes. (Resting the dough helps relax the gluten and not only makes it easier to work with but also produces tender paratha.)

Lightly brush a rimmed baking sheet with remaining 2 tablespoons ghee. Place 1 dough piece on a heavily floured work surface, and roll out to an 8- to 9-inch round. (They do not need to be perfect circles.) Using your fingers or a small offset palette knife, rub 1 tablespoon butter on surface of dough; lightly sprinkle with 2 teaspoons flour. Using a knife, cut a straight line starting from outer edge to center of circle to make a radius. Pick up dough at lower outer edge of where you made the cut, and roll dough clockwise, using your hands, into a tight cone shape. (The cone will be somewhat flat in shape.) Pinch the ends into the bottom (wider part) of the cone. Place the bottom (wider part) of the cone on the work surface, and push cone tip down into cone to create a volcano-like shape, folding the cone tip into the center until the dough is pushed down to an about 2-inch mound. Press down lightly to flatten the dough. Transfer to prepared greased baking sheet, and brush surface with ghee to prevent dough from drying out. Repeat process with remaining 5 pieces of dough, butter, and flour. Cover baking sheet with plastic wrap. Let dough rest in a cool (about 70°F) place for 2 hours.

Heat a griddle, nonstick skillet, or tawa over medium. Lightly flour a work surface. Uncover dough. Gently flatten each dough mound, and roll each out into a 10-inch round, starting from center of each mound and working outward, rotating the dough each time you roll it to help form a perfect circle. (The dough rounds should be thin at the edges.)