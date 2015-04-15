Curried Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Coconut Yogurt Sauce
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Jenn Louis
May 2015

Chef Jenn Louis serves her juicy, spice-rubbed pork tenderloin with a creamy, sweet and spicy yogurt sauce that comes together in just minutes. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 bay leaf, crumbled
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Two 1-pound pork tenderloins
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Pepper
  • 1 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 small jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1 small carrot, finely grated
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, peeled and coarsely grated
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lime zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the bay leaf, coriander, cumin, mustard powder, curry powder, cayenne, brown sugar and  1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Rub the spice mix all over the pork and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450°.In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper and cook  over moderate heat, turning, until golden brown, 2 minutes. Transfer to the oven and roast for 10 to 12 minutes, until  an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer the pork to a plate; let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Slice the pork crosswise 1/2 inch thick. Serve with the yogurt sauce.

Serve With

Basmati rice

Suggested Pairing

Pair this pork dish with a cherry-rich Oregon Pinot Noir.

