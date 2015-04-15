Curried Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Coconut Yogurt Sauce

In a small bowl, combine the bay leaf, coriander, cumin, mustard powder, curry powder, cayenne, brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of kosher salt. Rub the spice mix all over the pork and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 450°.In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil. Season the pork with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning, until golden brown, 2 minutes. Transfer to the oven and roast for 10 to 12 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer the pork to a plate; let rest for 10 minutes.