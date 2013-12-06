Curried Pork and Squash

Step 1

Heat a large, heavy skillet until hot to the touch. Season the pork medallions with the curry powder, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil to the skillet, then add the pork medallions and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn the medallions and add the butter. Move the pork to one side of the skillet and add the squash. Cook, stirring the squash occasionally, until crisp-tender, 2 minutes. Transfer the pork medallions to a plate and keep warm.