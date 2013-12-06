Curried Pork and Squash

This is the ultimate one-skillet meal because the pork, squash and buttery balsamic sauce all cook in the same pan. More Pork Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a large, heavy skillet until hot to the touch. Season the pork medallions with the curry powder, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil to the skillet, then add the pork medallions and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn the medallions and add the butter. Move the pork to one side of the skillet and add the squash. Cook, stirring the squash occasionally, until crisp-tender, 2 minutes. Transfer the pork medallions to a plate and keep warm.
Add the onion and shiitake to the squash, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring until all of the vegetables are tender, about 3 minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, thyme and any accumulated pork juices to the squash. Spoon the vegetables onto plates, arrange the pork medallions around them and serve.
Suggested Pairing
