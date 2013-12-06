Curried Pork and Squash
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski
February 2006

This is the ultimate one-skillet meal because the pork, squash and buttery balsamic sauce all cook in the same pan.    More Pork Recipes  

Ingredients

  • One 12-ounce pork tenderloin, cut into 6 medallions and flattened slightly
  • 1 teaspoon Madras curry powder
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup butternut squash, cut into 1/3-inch dice
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 large shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, caps thickly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon thyme leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large, heavy skillet until hot to the touch. Season the pork medallions with the curry powder, salt and pepper. Add the olive oil to the skillet, then add the pork medallions and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned on one side, about 2 minutes. Turn the medallions and add the butter. Move the pork to one side of the skillet and add the squash. Cook, stirring the squash occasionally, until crisp-tender, 2 minutes. Transfer the pork medallions to a plate and keep warm.

Step 2    

Add the onion and shiitake to the squash, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring until all of the vegetables are tender, about 3 minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, thyme and any accumulated pork juices to the squash. Spoon the vegetables onto plates, arrange the pork medallions around them and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Juicy, peppery Zinfandel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up