Curried Onion and Cauliflower Hummus

Cooking soaked dried chickpeas in baking soda softens them and makes this hummus extra-silky. The curried onion–and–cauliflower topping adds tons of flavor. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan, cover the chickpeas, garlic and baking soda with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring every 15 minutes, until the chickpeas are tender, 50 minutes; if necessary, add water to keep them covered.
Drain the chickpeas and garlic and transfer to a food processor; puree until very smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the tahini, lemon juice, 1/3 cup of olive oil and the cumin; season the hummus with salt.
In a skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the cauliflower and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until tender and deeply browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined bowl to drain. Add 1 teaspoon of the curry powder and toss well. Season with salt and toss again.
Pour off all but 1/4 cup of the oil from the skillet. Add the onion and a big pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until just starting to soften and brown in spots, about 5 minutes. Add the pink peppercorns and the remaining 1 teaspoon of curry powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Season with salt.
Spoon the hummus into a bowl and top with the onion and cauliflower. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Warm pita or naan.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Hanna Kliegman
Review Body: Also had the hummus at Shaya on a recent trip to New Orleans. All the food there was fantastic and I fantasized about making the hummus at home, thanks Alon Shaya for sharing this recipe, it's a keeper! The thing I did differently with the hummus was, to add back 1/4 c of the reserved cooking liquid to get the consistency I was after. Also doubled the veg recipe. Instead of frying the cauliflower, I sliced it, tossed it with olive oil, salt and pepper and roasted it on parchment in the oven at 425' after tossing it once I added 1 tsp of curry powder. Then later combined it with the sautéed onions. There I also reduced the amount of curry powder and pink peppercorns by half. The veg is a wonderful foil to the hummus. Highly recommended!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-01
Author Name: Judy Griffin
Review Body: I had this Hummus at restaurant Shaya in New Orleans Garden District. We ordered this dish for the table but I could have eaten the whole thing myself. So creamy and flavorful, simply delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-05