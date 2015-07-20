Curried Onion and Cauliflower Hummus
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 5 cups
Alon Shaya
August 2015

Cooking soaked dried chickpeas in baking soda softens them and makes this hummus extra-silky. The curried onion–and–cauliflower topping adds tons of flavor. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried chickpeas (2 1/2 cups), soaked overnight and drained
  • 8 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup tahini
  • 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Salt
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1/2 pound cauliflower, cut into 1/2-inch florets
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 large onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely crushed pink peppercorns
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, cover the chickpeas, garlic and baking soda with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring every 15 minutes, until the chickpeas are tender, 50 minutes; if necessary, add water to keep them covered.

Step 2    

Drain the chickpeas and garlic and transfer to a food processor; puree until very smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the tahini, lemon juice, 1/3 cup of olive oil and the cumin; season the hummus with salt.

Step 3    

In a skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the cauliflower and fry over moderately high heat, stirring, until tender and deeply browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined bowl to drain. Add 1 teaspoon of the curry powder and toss well. Season with salt and toss again.

Step 4    

Pour off all but 1/4 cup of the oil from the skillet. Add the onion and a big pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until just starting to soften and brown in spots, about 5 minutes. Add the pink peppercorns and the remaining 1 teaspoon of curry powder and cook, stirring, until  fragrant, about 3 minutes. Season with salt.

Step 5    

Spoon the hummus into a bowl and top with the onion and cauliflower. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. The curried toppings can be refrigerated overnight; bring to room temperature before serving.

Serve With

Warm pita or naan.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this creamy hummus with a juicy, fruit-forward California Chenin Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up