Curried Onion and Cauliflower Hummus

Author Name: Hanna Kliegman

Review Body: Also had the hummus at Shaya on a recent trip to New Orleans. All the food there was fantastic and I fantasized about making the hummus at home, thanks Alon Shaya for sharing this recipe, it's a keeper! The thing I did differently with the hummus was, to add back 1/4 c of the reserved cooking liquid to get the consistency I was after. Also doubled the veg recipe. Instead of frying the cauliflower, I sliced it, tossed it with olive oil, salt and pepper and roasted it on parchment in the oven at 425' after tossing it once I added 1 tsp of curry powder. Then later combined it with the sautéed onions. There I also reduced the amount of curry powder and pink peppercorns by half. The veg is a wonderful foil to the hummus. Highly recommended!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-03-01