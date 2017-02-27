Curried Noodles with Shrimp
Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple dissolves curry powder in boiling water to soak rice noodles and infuse them with excellent flavor. He then sautes the noodles with shrimp, garlic, ginger and plenty of fresh herbs for a bright flavor.
- Active:
- Total Time:
- Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 6 cups boiling water
- 2 tablespoons Madras curry powder
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 8 ounces stir-fry rice noodles
- 3/4 pound shelled and deveined large shrimp
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup minced garlic
- 1/4 cup minced peeled ginger
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 cup each chopped basil and cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions
- 1 serrano chile, thinly sliced
How to make this recipe
In a 9-by-9-inch baking dish, mix the boiling water, curry powder and a pinch of salt. Add the noodles. Let stand until softened, 20 minutes. Drain.
Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. In a large saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Wipe out the saucepan. Heat the remaining oil in it. Add the garlic and ginger and stir-fry over moderately high heat until softened, 2 minutes. Add the noodles, shrimp, lime juice and soy and stir-fry until hot, about 3 minutes. Fold in the herbs, scallions and serrano. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with herbs; serve with lime.