Curried Macaroni Salad with Chicken and Almonds
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 cups
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

A creamy curry dressing is mixed with crunchy almonds and sweet raisins.  Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 ounces macaroni (1 cup)
  • 9 1/2 ounces chicken tenders 
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup sweet white wine
  • 1 small celery stalk, diced
  • 2 tablespoons minced onion 
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup diced red bell pepper 
  • Olive oil, for searing the chicken 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.

Step 2    

Season the chicken with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Add the olive oil to a small nonstick or cast-iron frying pan over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and sear for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, chop it into small pieces or shred it using 2 forks.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, curry powder and sugar. Add the remaining ingredients and toss to coat. Add the chicken and macaroni to the bowl and toss it well till evenly coated with the dressing. Season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

