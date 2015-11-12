Curried Goat with Apricot-Ginger Chutney
© Paul Costello
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
6 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Adam Schop
December 2015

This brothy version of a classic Jamaican stew is lighter than most. Marinating goat for one or two days with spices, aromatics and yogurt makes it exceptionally tender.  Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

MARINATED GOAT

  • 10 scallions, quartered crosswise
  • 1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
  • One 2 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/3 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons West Indian curry powder (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup ground coriander
  • 3 tablespoons garam masala
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 4 pounds meaty, well-trimmed goat forequarter, cut into 2 1/2-inch pieces (see Note)

GOAT STEW 

  • Marinated goat
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 quarts vegetable stock
  • 10 scallions, coarsely chopped 
  • 1 medium red pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 1 medium red onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large carrot, coarsely chopped
  • 10 thyme sprigs
  • 1 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, stemmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • Apricot-Ginger Chutney and warm roti or naan, or Rice and Peas, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Marinate the goat

In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the pieces of goat and pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, rub all of the marinade into the meat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 24 or up  to 36 hours.  

Step 2    Make the stew

Wipe the marinade off the goat and season the pieces with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Working in batches, brown the goat on all sides over moderate heat, about 10 minutes per batch; transfer to a plate.  

Step 3    

Pour off the fat in the casserole and return all of the goat to it. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the casserole. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer uncovered for 3 hours, skimming as necessary. Cover the casserole and continue cooking until the goat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours longer.

Step 4    

Add the scallions, red pepper, red onion, carrot, thyme and chile and simmer uncovered until the goat is very tender and the vegetables are softened, about 30 minutes. Stir in the peas and simmer for 5 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs and skim off the fat. Season the stew with salt and pepper and serve with Apricot-Ginger Chutney and warm roti or naan, or Rice and Peas. 

Make Ahead

The curried goat can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Skim off and discard the layer of fat on the surface and bring to a simmer over moderate heat before serving.

Notes

West Indian curry powder usually contains allspice, which Indian blends often don’t, and it’s usually quite yellow thanks to a large amount of turmeric. It’s available at spice shops and at kalustyans.com. Goat forequarter includes the neck, shoulder and shank. Ask your butcher to cut the bone-in meat into 2 1/2-inch pieces.

Suggested Pairing

WINE: Red Côtes du Rhône, usually a blend of Syrah and Grenache, tends to have juicy fruit and a spice edge that’s nice with this stew.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up