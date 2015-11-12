Curried Goat with Apricot-Ginger Chutney

This brothy version of a classic Jamaican stew is lighter than most. Marinating goat for one or two days with spices, aromatics and yogurt makes it exceptionally tender. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes
In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the pieces of goat and pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, rub all of the marinade into the meat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 24 or up to 36 hours.
Wipe the marinade off the goat and season the pieces with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Working in batches, brown the goat on all sides over moderate heat, about 10 minutes per batch; transfer to a plate.
Pour off the fat in the casserole and return all of the goat to it. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the casserole. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer uncovered for 3 hours, skimming as necessary. Cover the casserole and continue cooking until the goat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours longer.
Add the scallions, red pepper, red onion, carrot, thyme and chile and simmer uncovered until the goat is very tender and the vegetables are softened, about 30 minutes. Stir in the peas and simmer for 5 minutes. Discard the thyme sprigs and skim off the fat. Season the stew with salt and pepper and serve with Apricot-Ginger Chutney and warm roti or naan, or Rice and Peas.
West Indian curry powder usually contains allspice, which Indian blends often don’t, and it’s usually quite yellow thanks to a large amount of turmeric. It’s available at spice shops and at kalustyans.com. Goat forequarter includes the neck, shoulder and shank. Ask your butcher to cut the bone-in meat into 2 1/2-inch pieces.
Review Body: Hmmmm...will this is something i would need to do in our goat meat i may side it up with rice and potatoes and pineapples maybe, but i know this will be mouth watering and will be great for Sunday Lunch
Review Body: I was wondering if what else i can do with my goats meat and I am so glad that i found this one and would to try this out as soon as possible and this will also be perfect for my lunch Family dish
