Curried Goat with Apricot-Ginger Chutney

Step 1 Marinate the goat In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients except the pieces of goat and pulse until finely chopped. In a large bowl, rub all of the marinade into the meat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 24 or up to 36 hours.

Step 2 Make the stew Wipe the marinade off the goat and season the pieces with salt and pepper. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Working in batches, brown the goat on all sides over moderate heat, about 10 minutes per batch; transfer to a plate.

Step 3 Pour off the fat in the casserole and return all of the goat to it. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the casserole. Reduce the heat to moderate and simmer uncovered for 3 hours, skimming as necessary. Cover the casserole and continue cooking until the goat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours longer.