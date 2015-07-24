Curried Coconut-Cabbage and Kale

Step 1

In a large saucepot, heat the coconut oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, cabbage, curry powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook over moderate heat until the cabbage is wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the coconut milk, cover, and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened, about 8 minutes. Add the kale to the pot, and cook for another 5 minutes.