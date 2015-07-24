Curried Coconut-Cabbage and Kale
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
October 2013

Coconut milk, orange juice, and curry powder make for a delicious dairy-free and curried version of creamed cabbage with kale. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 cup sweet yellow onion, finely diced
  • 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1 pound Savoy cabbage (about 1 small head), coarsely shredded
  • 2 teaspoons ground curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1 14-ounce can coconut milk
  • 3/4 pound Tuscan kale (about 1 large bunch), ribs removed and thinly sliced
  • Zest of one orange
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 cup flaked coconut, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepot, heat the coconut oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic, cabbage, curry powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook over moderate heat until the cabbage is wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the coconut milk, cover, and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture has thickened, about 8 minutes. Add the kale to the pot, and cook for another 5 minutes.

Step 2    

To serve, stir in the orange zest and orange juice, and bring to a simmer over low heat, about 3 minutes. Fold in the cilantro leaves, sprinkle with the flaked coconut, and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The dish will keep in an airtight container up to 2 days. Re-heat to serve.

