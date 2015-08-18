Curried Chicken Salad

Sweet raisins, crunchy vegetables and rich slivered almonds make this creamy curried chickensalad a winner. Slideshow: More Salads with Chicken
How to Make It
Season the chicken with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and sear for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, chop it into small pieces or shred it using 2 forks.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, curry powder and sugar. Add the remaining ingredients and toss to coat. Add the chicken to the bowl and toss to coat evenly with the dressing.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5