Curried Chicken Salad

Step 1

Season the chicken with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and sear for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, chop it into small pieces or shred it using 2 forks.