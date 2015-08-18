Curried Chicken Salad
©Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Kristen Stevens
February 2014

Sweet raisins, crunchy vegetables and rich slivered almonds make this creamy curried chickensalad a winner. Slideshow: More Salads with Chicken

Ingredients

  • 9 1/2 ounces chicken tenders 
  • 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper   
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 small celery stalk, diced
  • 2 tablespoons minced onion 
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds
  • 2 tablespoons golden raisins
  • 2 tablespoons diced red bell pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small nonstick or cast-iron frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken tenders and sear for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes. Once the chicken is cool enough to handle, chop it into small pieces or shred it using 2 forks.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, curry powder and sugar. Add the remaining ingredients and toss to coat. Add the chicken to the bowl and toss to coat evenly with the dressing.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up