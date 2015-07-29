Curried Chicken with Cauliflower, Carrots and Spinach

Step 2

Add the curry powder, mustard seeds, cumin and turmeric and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the cauliflower and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 cup of water to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the carrots and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes, adding a little more water if the mixture looks dry.