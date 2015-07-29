Curried Chicken with Cauliflower, Carrots and Spinach
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
December 2014

Poached chicken breasts or leftovers from a rotisserie chicken work beautifully in this recipe. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 red onion, chopped  
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon brown mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 small cauliflower, cored and separated into small florets
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 carrots, cut into 2-inch matchsticks
  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken 
  • 5 ounces baby spinach

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over moderately high heat. Add the onion and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the curry powder, mustard seeds, cumin and turmeric and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the cauliflower and stir to coat with the spice mixture. Add 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 cup of water to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the carrots and cook until just tender, about 3 minutes, adding a little more water if the mixture looks dry.

Step 3    

Stir in the chicken and spinach and cook, stirring, until the chicken is heated through and the spinach is wilted.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up