Curried Cauliflower Casserole

A healthier take on a classic casserole, this cauliflower dish skips the béchamel and uses Greek yogurt to give it some richness. Slideshow: More Hearty Casseroles
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and grease a shallow 9-by-13-inch ceramic baking dish.
Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Blanch the cauliflower until just tender, 4 minutes. Drain in a colander.
In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower, yogurt, honey, chives, raisins, curry and salt. Transfer the mixture to the prepared dish and sprinkle with the cashews and breadcrumbs. Bake for 30 minutes, until the top is lightly browned.
Review Body: I love this recipe! It's not to sweet or spicy--though I do cut the salt in half because I tend to feel like recipes are over-salted in general. Also, I use almond meal in place of breadcrumbs as a gf alternative.
