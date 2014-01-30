Curried Cauliflower Casserole
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
September 2012

A healthier take on a classic casserole, this cauliflower dish skips the béchamel and uses Greek yogurt to give it some richness. Slideshow: More Hearty Casseroles

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cauliflower florets (from 1 medium head cauliflower)
  • 8 ounces full fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped chives
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 2 teaspoons Madras curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped cashews
  • 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and grease a shallow 9-by-13-inch ceramic baking dish.

Step 2    

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Blanch the cauliflower until just tender, 4 minutes. Drain in a colander.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, combine the cauliflower, yogurt, honey, chives, raisins, curry and salt. Transfer the mixture to the prepared dish and sprinkle with the cashews and breadcrumbs. Bake for 30 minutes, until the top is lightly browned.

