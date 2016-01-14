Curried Cashews

A mix of Thai red curry paste and honey makes these nuts extra flavorful. They keep well in the refrigerator; the flavor intensifies. Slideshow: More Crunchy Nut Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium skillet, combine the oil with the sugar, curry paste and honey. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Add the cashews and stir to coat.
Step 2
Spread the nuts on the prepared baking sheet and bake, stirring every 4 minutes, until golden brown, about 12 minutes total. Sprinkle with the salt and let cool completely before serving.
Make Ahead
The cashews can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Serve at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5