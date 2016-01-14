Curried Cashews
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 Cups
David Lebovitz
February 2016

A mix of Thai red curry paste and honey makes these nuts extra flavorful. They keep well in the refrigerator; the flavor intensifies. Slideshow: More Crunchy Nut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 4 teaspoons Thai red curry paste  
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 cups raw cashews
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Maldon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In  a medium skillet, combine the oil with the sugar, curry paste and honey. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Add the cashews and stir to coat.

Step 2    

Spread the nuts on the prepared baking sheet and bake, stirring every 4 minutes, until golden brown, about 12 minutes total. Sprinkle with the salt and let cool completely before serving. 

Make Ahead

The cashews can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. Serve at room temperature.

