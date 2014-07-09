Curried Cashew and Red Cabbage Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2 Add the garlic, cabbage and carrots and stir occasionally until the cabbage is tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3 Stir in the soy sauce, sesame seed oil and curry powder. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper if desired.