Curried Cashew and Red Cabbage Stir-Fry
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2013

Colorful and delicious with an Asian flair, this curried cashew and red cabbage stir-fry will become a family favorite. Plus: F&W's Guide to Cooking with Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 6 cups sliced red cabbage
  • 1 large carrot, grated
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup toasted cashews
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the garlic, cabbage and carrots and stir occasionally until the cabbage is tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the soy sauce, sesame seed oil and curry powder. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper if desired.

Step 4    

Toss with cashews and cilantro and serve warm.

