Colorful and delicious with an Asian flair, this curried cashew and red cabbage stir-fry will become a family favorite. Plus: F&W's Guide to Cooking with Vegetables
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.
Step 2
Add the garlic, cabbage and carrots and stir occasionally until the cabbage is tender, 3 to 5 minutes.
Step 3
Stir in the soy sauce, sesame seed oil and curry powder. Cook until heated through. Season with salt and pepper if desired.
Step 4
Toss with cashews and cilantro and serve warm.