Curried Brown Butter Broccoli and Shallots

Step

In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high-heat. When the butter begins to brown, stir in the curry powder. Add the shallots, broccoli, and water to the pan and stir to evenly distribute the curry butter. Season with salt and pepper, cover, and cook over medium heat until the broccoli is bright green and tender and the shallots are translucent and soft, about 5 minutes. Taste to adjust for seasonings. Transfer to a serving dish, and using a spatula, gather the remaining browned butter sauce and bits from the pan. Spoon the sauce over the broccoli and shallots and serve warm.