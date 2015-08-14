Curried Brown Butter Broccoli and Shallots
In this quick and simple side, browned butter and curry powder make a delicious sauce for broccoli and shallots. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 3 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli, cut into 2 to 3-inch florets with stems
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high-heat. When the butter begins to brown, stir in the curry powder. Add the shallots, broccoli, and water to the pan and stir to evenly distribute the curry butter. Season with salt and pepper, cover, and cook over medium heat until the broccoli is bright green and tender and the shallots are translucent and soft, about 5 minutes. Taste to adjust for seasonings. Transfer to a serving dish, and using a spatula, gather the remaining browned butter sauce and bits from the pan. Spoon the sauce over the broccoli and shallots and serve warm.

