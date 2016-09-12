Curly Pasta with Fresh Figs and Pancetta

At Café Altro Paradiso in Manhattan, chef Ignacio Mattos specializes in simple but unconventional dishes. Case in point is this pasta, made with fresh figs and crispy, savory pancetta and dressed with a sauce spiked with vin santo to pull it all together. Slideshow: Fig Recipes
How to Make It
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the lasagnette until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Wipe out the pot.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the panÂcetta and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden but not crisp, about 2 minutes. Add the shallot, garlic and rosemary and cook for 2 minutes.
Return the pasta and pasta water to the pot. Add the pancetta mixture, butter and vin santo and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sauce thickens and coats the pasta, about 2 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprig. Stir in the figs and garnish with pepper and grated cheese.
Suggested Pairing
