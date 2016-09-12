Curly Pasta with Fresh Figs and Pancetta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the lasagnette until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Wipe out the pot.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the panÂ­cetta and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden but not crisp, about 2 minutes. Add the shallot, garlic and rosemary and cook for 2 minutes.