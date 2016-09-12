Curly Pasta with Fresh Figs and Pancetta
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ignacio Mattos
October 2016

At Café Altro Paradiso in Manhattan, chef Ignacio Mattos specializes in simple but unconventional dishes. Case in point is this pasta, made with fresh figs and crispy, savory pancetta and dressed with a sauce spiked with vin santo to pull it all together. Slideshow: Fig Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lasagnette noodles
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 ounce pancetta, sliced tk inch thick and finely chopped
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons vin santo
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 8 fresh Black Mission figs, stemmed and quartered
  • Freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the lasagnette until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Wipe out the pot.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the panÂ­cetta and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden but not crisp, about 2 minutes. Add the shallot, garlic and rosemary and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Return the pasta and pasta water to the pot. Add the pancetta mixture, butter and vin santo and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sauce thickens and coats the pasta, about 2 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprig. Stir in the figs and garnish with pepper and grated cheese.

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant white from Antoine Arena in Corsica's Patrimonio region.

