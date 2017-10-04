Cured Anchovies, Pink Peppercorns, Oranges

Chef Missy Robbins recommends white anchovies for those still learning to love the fish. They have a milder flavor than salt-cured anchovies due to their olive oil and vinegar brine. Robbins likes pairing them with fresh vegetable crudite or mozzarella. Reprinted with permission from Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing Slideshow: More Anchovy Recipes