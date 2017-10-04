Cured Anchovies, Pink Peppercorns, Oranges
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Missy Robbins and Carrie King

Chef Missy Robbins recommends white anchovies for those still learning to love the fish. They have a milder flavor than salt-cured anchovies due to their olive oil and vinegar brine. Robbins likes pairing them with fresh vegetable crudite or mozzarella.  Reprinted with permission from Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing Slideshow: More Anchovy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 20 pieces boquerones (white anchovies)
  • 1 tablespoon pink peppercorns, cracked
  • Zest and juice of half an orange
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lay the anchovies skin side up on a plate and sprinkle with the cracked peppercorns and orange zest.

Step 2    

Drizzle all over with the orange juice and finish with the olive oil.

