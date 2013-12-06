Cure House Martini

The characters in Mad Men would have mixed their martinis with vodka and just a whisper of vermouth. Neal Bodenheimer prefers to use equal parts gin and vermouth, which makes the drink more food-friendly. Cocktail Tips from F&W Editors More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker or pint glass with ice. Add the gin, vermouth and bitters and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe. Garnish with the twist and serve.
