Cure House Martini
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Neal Bodenheimer
May 2010

The characters in Mad Men would have mixed their martinis with vodka and just a whisper of vermouth. Neal Bodenheimer prefers to use equal parts gin and vermouth, which makes the drink more food-friendly.  Cocktail Tips from F&W Editors    More Classic Cocktails  

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces gin
  • 1 1/2 ounces fresh white vermouth
  • 2 dashes orange bitters, such as Regans'
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker or pint glass with ice. Add the gin, vermouth and bitters and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass or coupe. Garnish with the twist and serve.

