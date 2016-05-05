Cumin Oil–Fried Egg and Avocado Toasts

Avocado toast is the darling of the breakfast world, but Food & Wine’s Kay Chun gives it a delightful spin: She fries eggs in fragrant cumin seeds and spicy crushed red pepper and sets them on top of the toast for a superhearty and satisfying meal. Slideshow: More Egg Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Top the toasts with the avocado and season with salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the cumin seeds and crushed red pepper and crack the eggs into the skillet. Fry over moderate heat until the whites are set and the yolks are slightly runny, about 3 minutes. Set the eggs on the toasts, drizzle with the cumin-pepper oil and serve.
Author Name: avancer78
Review Body: Quick, delicious breakfast for those of us on the go! Adding it to my weekly menu!! Added garlic on my avocado and used ground cumin in lieu of the seeds. Perfection!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-09
Author Name: bklynbug
Review Body: YUM. Easiest ever, we make this at least once a week. Warning: you may want to cut the crushed red pepper in half if you don't like spicy.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-13