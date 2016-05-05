Cumin Oil–Fried Egg and Avocado Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
June 2016

Avocado toast is the darling of the breakfast world, but Food & Wine’s Kay Chun gives it a delightful spin: She fries eggs in fragrant cumin seeds and spicy crushed red pepper and sets them on top of the toast for a superhearty and satisfying meal. Slideshow: More Egg Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1/2-inch-thick slices of toasted rustic bread
  • 1 Hass avocado, sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • Salt
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 large eggs

How to Make It

Step

Top the toasts with the avocado and season with salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the cumin seeds and crushed red pepper and crack the eggs into the skillet. Fry over moderate heat until the whites are set and the yolks are slightly runny, about 3 minutes. Set the eggs on the toasts, drizzle with the cumin-pepper oil and serve.

