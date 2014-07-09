Cumin Baked Chicken Thighs

Fragrant and slightly spicy, these cumin-spiced chicken thighs are wonderful served with basmati rice. Plus: More Great Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
In a large bowl combine the olive oil, ground cumin, soy sauce and garlic. Toss the chicken in the marinade.
Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over, and then bake for another 10 minutes, until cooked through.
Garnish with cilantro and serve.
Author Name: Veronica Crowell
Review Body: I love this chicken. It's very tasty and so easy to make!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-03-17