Cumin Baked Chicken Thighs

Rinse the chicken and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

In a large bowl combine the olive oil, ground cumin, soy sauce and garlic. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Step 4

Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over, and then bake for another 10 minutes, until cooked through.