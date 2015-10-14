Cumin-and-Chile-Braised Collard Green Stems
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
November 2015

This dish is a genius way to use up the stems of any hardy green. We used collard stems, but you could also use kale, chard or mustard stems. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 small Fresno chiles, seeded and minced
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1 3/4 pounds collard green stems, cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 1 cup chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the chiles, garlic and cumin; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the collard stems and cook, stirring, until bright green, about 3 minutes. Add the stock. Cover and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the stems are tender, 10 minutes. Swirl in the butter, season with salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The braised collard stems can be refrigerated overnight.

