Cumin-and-Chile-Braised Collard Green Stems

This dish is a genius way to use up the stems of any hardy green. We used collard stems, but you could also use kale, chard or mustard stems. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the chiles, garlic and cumin; cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the collard stems and cook, stirring, until bright green, about 3 minutes. Add the stock. Cover and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the stems are tender, 10 minutes. Swirl in the butter, season with salt and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @CyanCocktail
Review Body: I will eat anything with cumin. Just gotta pick some up on the way home and this will be mine.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: Shani Benjamin
Review Body: Sorry, not my cup of tea.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-06-16