Cultured Butter

In a medium bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until well blended. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 48 hours, then refrigerate for 24 hours.

Step 2

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the cultured cream mixture at low speed until the butter forms and the buttermilk separates out, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the butter in a cheesecloth-lined sieve; save the whey for another use. Wrap the cheesecloth around the butter and squeeze out all of the excess buttermilk. Transfer the butter to a medium bowl or a jar, cover and refrigerate.